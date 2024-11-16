Lakers News: Richard Jefferson Savagely Trolls JJ Redick Midgame vs Spurs
First-year Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick was royally clowned by his former ESPN colleague Richard Jefferson, who's currently on the call providing commentary for the Lakers' ongoing NBA Cup matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.
"Have you gotten used to see [JJ Redick] coaching?" Jefferson was asked by his ESPN co-host.
"Yes... because the last few years of his career he was sitting on the bench anyway, so I've gotten used to it," Jefferson joked. "I'm more familiar with JJ sitting on the bench than [playing]."
Redick is looking to improve his Lakers to an 8-4 record on the early season, against a scrappy 5-6 Spurs squad. Redick's longtime Los Angeles Clippers All-Star point guard, Chris Paul (who was actually drafted a year before Redick, and is a starter again four seasons after Redick's retirement), is quarterbacking San Antonio's attack, though he is no longer his 12-time All-Star self.
At the end of the game's third quarter, the Lakers lead 93-86. All-NBA Los Angeles center Anthony Davis already has 30 points on 11-of-21 shooting from the field and 8-of-8 shooting from the charity stripe, nine rebounds, one assist, a steal and a block. All-Defensive First Team Spurs center Victor Wembanyama has 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting, 10 rebounds, and two blocks. All-NBA Los Angeles combo forward LeBron James has recorded an 11-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, his career-best fourth straight.
It's been a game of runs thus far in San Antonio. San Antonio got off to an ominous 9-0 start, compelling Redick to call a quick timeout. The team struggled to regroup at first, falling behind by as many as 12 points early in the first quarter, into a 22-10 hole, before rallying to close out the frame on a 21-8 tear. Davis led all scorers with 16 points in that frame. The Lakers threatened to pull away late into the third frame, but San Antonio closed strong, getting the game into single digits heading into the fourth quarter.
Los Angeles is playing without starting forward Rui Hachimura, due to a right ankle sprain. Redick installed rookie shooting guard Dalton Knecht into his starting five, moving Cam Redish to the small forward spot. But Max Christie has been the role player story of the game, submitting his strongest two-way play of the year. Through three quarters, the 6-foot-6 Michigan State product has a season-high 11 points, three rebounds, one assist, a steal and a block.
More Lakers: Lakers' Bronny James Almost Saw His Mom Fight a Fan Due to On-Court Diss