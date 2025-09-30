Austin Reaves Admits He Thought Lakers Were Going to Trade Him This Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers will tip off their 2025-26 season this week.
Los Angeles will play their first game of the season on October 3 against the Phoenix Suns. It will be the first of six preseason games for the Lakers before the regular season begins on October 21.
The excitement around Lakers basketball is palpable, and so is the excitement surrounding guard Austin Reaves.
Reaves took his game to the next level last season, and as he enters his fifth NBA season, expectations are that he will reach a new level.
This season will be a crucial one for the 26-year-old star. Reaves will likely become an unrestricted free agent next summer, as he is expected to opt out of his contract.
Before all that takes place, this past summer was one of uncertainty for the Lakers guard. In a recent article by Dan Woike of The Athletic, Woike reported that Reaves admitted to thinking the team was going to trade him.
“I thought that there was a good chance for, like, a week after I declined the extension that there was a possibility I’d get traded,” Reaves told The Athletic in late August. “I mean, it’s still a possibility.”
Reaves was surrounded by numerous trade rumors this past offseason; however, none of them were ever substantiated.
The Lakers offered Reaves a four-year, $89.2 million contract prior to the start of free agency. To no one's surprise, Reaves declined the contract LA offered him, indicating that he will bet on himself this season.
If history has taught us anything regarding Reaves, declining the contract will be the right move. The Arkansas native has raised his game to the next level each and every season, with last season being his best.
The former Oklahoma Sooner averaged 20.2 points per game, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three in 34.9 minutes of action.
Reaves is, without a doubt, the third-best player on this Lakers team. As he heads into his fifth season and his most crucial of his career, the expectation is that Reaves will establish himself as a star in the league and quite possibly even make an All-Star team this season.
