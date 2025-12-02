Lakers All-Star Shoulders Blame for Brutal Suns Blowout

After seemingly forgetting what it felt like to lose thanks to a seven-game win streak, the Los Angeles Lakers were humbled Monday night in a 125-108 blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns.

“The basketball gods reward you, and they also punish you,” Lakers head coach JJ Redick said. “And so in the moments when we had a chance to be rewarded, we didn’t do what we were supposed to do, and we got punished.”

Turnovers were a major source of punishment for the Lakers, as the Suns scored 32 points on 22 takeaways. Lakers star guard Luka Doncic — who scored 38 points and grabbed 11 rebounds — was most upset with his difficulties protecting the basketball.

"It was my fault," Doncic told reporters after the game. "There's no way I should have nine turnovers."

Doncic said that the Suns defense played a style unlike he had seen this season, allowing him opportunities to score rather than focusing their defensive efforts on the MVP candidate.

"I feel like it definitely was a different defense than other teams [play]," Doncic said. "Kind of trying to let me go score instead of creating for others. So, it was kind of confusing, but like I said, just can't have it."

Even without star point guard Devin Booker, the Suns offense was too much for the Lakers defense to handle. Booker left in the first quarter due to a right groin injury, and forward Dillon Brooks and guard Collin Gillespie combined for 61 points. As a team, the Suns shot a blistering 57 percent from the field and made 44 percent of their three-point attempts.

'We Didn't Play Hard Enough'

"We didn't play hard enough," guard Austin Reaves, who scored just 16 points and added five turnovers of his own, said. "You know that, and you don’t let it affect you going forward. But you remember, just what the feel[ing is], what the energy was like. And you do the opposite of that.”

The Lakers will get a chance to shake that feeling on Thursday, when they begin the first of a three-game East Coast road trip with a 4:30 p.m. PT tipoff against the Toronto Raptors.

