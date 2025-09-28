Lakers Called Out for 'Unnecessary' JJ Redick Decision
The Los Angeles Lakers made the decision to hire JJ Redick after firing Darvin Ham. They believed that he brought something to the table that other candidates did not.
Redick ended up leading the Lakers to the third seed in the Western Conference in his first year as a head coach, although they did get eliminated in five games during the first round of the playoffs.
More news: Lakers Sign JJ Redick to Contract Extension, GM Rob Pelinka Announces
Los Angeles made the decision to give Redick a contract extension after just one year with the franchise, and one NBA pundit is not a fan of the decision.
NBA pundit not a fan of the Lakers giving JJ Redick a contract extension
Sam Amico of Hoops Wire doesn't like that the Lakers were so hasty to give Redick an extension. He believes that Redick's performance as a coach in the playoffs doesn't deserve an extension yet.
"And while a 50-win rookie season on the sideline isn’t nothing, it ended with an exit in Round 1," Amico writes. "Redick’s rotations in that Timberwolves series were widely questioned — including the infamous Game 4, when he stuck with the same five players for the entire second half. ESPN noted no coach had tried that in at least 25 years. The Lakers blew the lead and lost."
More news: JJ Redick Hasn't Made Decision on Lakers' Starting Lineup Yet
Amico notes that while Redick might become a great coach someday, they didn't need to rush this decision.
"Maybe Redick becomes elite," Amico riffs. "Maybe this all looks wise in a few years. But right now, it reads like a franchise betting on stability for stability’s sake."
NBA pundit doesn't believe that the Lakers should have kept flexibility
Amico thinks that the Lakers would have been better off keeping some flexibility instead of locking him up long-term.
"Meanwhile, LeBron James turns 41 in December and is showing the first signs of slippage," Amico observes. "His farewell tour is coming. Instead of keeping flexibility, the Lakers are doubling down on a coach who has yet to win a playoff series."
The Lakers seem to like what Redick gives the team, even if his first playoff run was less than ideal. They are betting on his potential and the fact that James respects him as a basketball mind.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.