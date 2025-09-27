Lakers' JJ Redick Reveals 2 Key Areas Where He's Grown as Head Coach
The Los Angeles Lakers made the decision to extend JJ Redick's contract just a year after he had his rookie year as a head coach at any level. They believe that he is the right person to bring them into the future.
Redick is the person that the Lakers believe is best suited to lead the Lakers into the future, with both Luka Doncic and LeBron James still on the roster.
After a year of coaching the Lakers, Redick has done some reflection and believes he has grown in two key areas after just one year.
Lakers coach JJ Redick believes he has improved in these two key areas
While attending a press conference to discuss his contract extension, Redick talked about the two key areas that he believes he has improved as a coach.
“You do a lot of self-assessment, and that was really what I spent a lot of the first probably 4-6 weeks on, sort of self-assessment," Redick said. “But I would say the two words that immediately when you ask that question popped in my mind are philosophy and methodology: the philosophy of how we want to play; the methodology as a coach of how I want to teach that. And so that’s where I spent a lot of time this summer.”
Those are two important parts of being a coach, so it's good that Redick believes he has gotten better at those two aspects of the job.
Lakers coach Redick has a lot of pressure on his shoulders this season
The Lakers are going to be under a lot of pressure to win big this season with James still on the roster. It's unclear how much longer he's going to play at an elite level, let alone play at all.
Redick knows that the clock is ticking, so he has to get the most out of his team right now. They were the third seed in the Western Conference last year, and they have their eyes on improving even more.
The Lakers need both James and Doncic to play as one of the best players in the NBA if they want to have a shot at winning a championship this season. It's Redick's job to get that out of them.
