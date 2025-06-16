Former NBA Forward Urges Lakers to Trade Austin Reaves
The Los Angeles Lakers are less than a week away from the start of the NBA offseason. This offseason is set to be a highly anticipated one, and we’ve already seen NBA teams make pivotal moves.
The expectation was that this offseason would be an active one, and so far, that is proving to be the case. The Lakers will be at the forefront of the NBA offseason of movement. What moves the Lakers will make is a different story, but there is no doubt that they will make one or two moves to bolster their roster.
L.A. could go a multitude of ways, and one of those ways they could go is by possibly moving their star guard, Austin Reaves. There has been some speculation that the Lakers could trade Reaves this summer. Many believed that’s not a bright idea, but others are imploring the Lakers to do just that, including NBA veteran forward Marcus Morris.
In a recent appearance on the Yahoo Sports podcast with Vincent Goodwill, Morris suggested that the Lakers trade Reaves as he believes he is not a good fit alongside Luka Doncic, especially in the playoffs.
“Any team with Luka and LeBron on it has a chance. I think that some things that they need to do — If I was a GM, I would move — this might be unpopular, but I would move Austin Reaves,” Morris said. “The thing that I figured out in the playoffs is that him and Luka on the court together defensively is not great for them.
“Like unless we’re moving Austin Reaves to the bench, that starting unit during the regular season is cool. Nobody’s like picking on them. Nobody’s like, you know, like going at Austin Reaves. In the seven-game series in the playoffs, on my scout report, I got red on both of them. You see them, kill them.”
Ever since the Lakers were bounced from the playoffs, one question has loomed large — can a backcourt of Luka Doncic and Reaves really work? If the series against the Timberwolves was any indication, the answer leans heavily toward no.
Yes, it’s only one matchup, but even when zooming out and projecting forward, the fit remains questionable at best. Both Doncic and Reaves are at their best with the ball in their hands, and there’s only one to go around. Doncic is a certified superstar—the offense will revolve around him.
Reaves has continued to improve year over year, but there’s still a clear gap between his production and the elite standard Doncic sets. On the defensive end, the issues only get magnified. Reaves doesn’t bring the kind of resistance needed next to Doncic, who thrives when surrounded by rangy defenders and reliable spot-up threats.
Unless the Lakers get a package that blows them away for Reaves, it is likely that he will remain in the purple and gold. Reaves is eligible for a contract extension this summer, but he is expected to decline and enter free agency next summer.
