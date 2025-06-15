Predicting Lakers' Austin Reaves Trade Value After Wild Desmond Bane Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers have a pivotal summer ahead of them. The offseason is looming, but while that is the case, teams wasted no time in looking to bolster their roster.
That was the case with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic on Sunday. A day prior to Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the two teams made a blockbuster trade that has set the tone for the offseason, at least in the trading market.
The Magic landed guard Desmond Bane in a blockbuster deal that sent shockwaves around the league. In return, the Grizzlies walked away with a major haul: former Lakers champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, and a first-round pick swap.
Nobody saw this move coming — especially not at that price. While Bane has been a steady and productive player throughout his career, he's more likely a fourth or fifth option on a true title contender.
That kind of package for a player like Bane raised eyebrows and naturally led to questions about what someone like Austin Reaves might fetch in a trade. Reaves is coming off a career year and has steadily grown into a player capable of impacting winning on a high level.
He averaged career-highs across the board, recording 20.2 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 46 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three. While Bane averaged higher numbers in the rebounds, assists, and shooting percentage, Reaves averaged a whole point more.
Many view Reaves and Bane on relatively equal footing, though there are those who would argue Reaves has the edge. With that in mind, it’s not out of the question that the Lakers could fetch a minimum of three first-round picks if they were to explore trading him this offseason.
Of course, it all hinges on which team they’re dealing with and how badly that team wants Reaves. The trade market in the NBA has been wildly unpredictable. Bane was moved for four unprotected first-rounders, Knicks forward Mikal Bridges landed a return of five, yet Luka Doncic only commanded a single first-round pick in his deal.
There’s no clear logic to it — the market swings with team needs, leverage, and timing. It’s as fluid and inconsistent as it’s ever been, often dictated more by situation than player value alone.
