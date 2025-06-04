Austin Reaves’ Future With Lakers May Already Be Decided
The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of work to do with their roster if they want to be considered a title contender next season. After being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, they have been looking at how they can improve their roster.
Getting a center is the top priority for them, although that will likely have to happen via trade because of how little cap space they have. They have to be a better defensive team.
That is why Austin Reaves has come up in trade rumors before the offseason has even started. He is not a good defensive player, and shot horribly in the playoffs.
Read more: Lakers Could Capitalize on This Factor to Add Major Talent
Reaves is up for an extension this offseason, as well. The Lakers have already signaled that they would only trade him for a top-notch center, and that doesn't look likely.
If Reaves were to sign an extension this summer, he would be eligible for a much smaller contract. If he declines his player option in 2026-27, it would allow him much more financial freedom.
Doing that would give Reaves an opportunity to sign a contract that would be worth up to 25 percent of a team's salary cap. That's why it's unlikely that he signs an extension this summer.
If the Lakers want to keep him, they will have to pay him a ton of money. How long LeBron James plans on playing could determine whether or not they re-sign Reaves if he declines his option.
More Lakers news: Lakers News: LeBron James Podcast Rips Into Basketball Pundit Brian Windhorst
If the Lakers don't want to lose him for nothing, they could try to trade Reaves this summer and get a better perimeter defensive player. It all depends on the read they are getting from him.
Reaves had career-highs in almost every statistical category during the regular season, but the Lakers are concerned with how they do in the postseason.
Lakers fans should still expect to see Reaves returning in a Lakers uniform next season, barring anything crazy.
This season, Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. He shot 46 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers' Luka Doncic Reveals Biggest Lesson Learned From LeBron James
Former Lakers Guard Will Reportedly Be Available in Offseason
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.