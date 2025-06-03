Lakers' Luka Doncic Reveals Biggest Lesson Learned From LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers have a massive summer ahead of them. It is imperative that they make a move or two if they want to compete for a title next season.
Whether they do so or not, they will likely have their superstar for the next decade or so, Luka Doncic. In early February, the Lakers shocked the basketball world by acquiring Doncic via trade. It was a deal no one saw coming, and the Lakers will look to greatly benefit from it.
While Doncic is a phenomenal player, the Dallas Mavericks gave up on him due to his commitment to his body. They doubted whether he would be able to put up the world in order to stay in shape throughout his career.
Nonetheless, Doncic will now look to prove the doubters wrong as he embarks on this new journey with the Lakers, and he’ll look for the guidance of his superstar teammate, LeBron James.
In a recent appearance on the Mind The Game podcast, Doncic shared one of the biggest lessons he has learned thus far from the 40-year-old superstar.
"First of all, he shows up like 10 hours before the game, that was really the main thing, like what? When I get to the arena, he was already done working out,” said Doncic.
James has a real effect on people and many thought that would translate over to Doncic, who could use some help in regards to his body. It has seemed to pay off thus far as Doncic looks like he has dropped a couple of pounds after reports surfaced that he is undergoing a new intense conditioning program this summer.
Doncic’s conditioning — and his commitment to improving it — has been a major talking point ever since his move to the Lakers back in February. That conversation only intensified after L.A.’s early postseason exit.
Both the Mavericks organization and NBA fans on social media haven’t been shy about critiquing Doncic’s physical shape, especially when compared to his early years in the league. The contrast is noticeable — he was visibly leaner and more agile during his rookie campaign.
Still, Doncic remains confident he can reach the level required to elevate the Lakers to true contender status — and the organization shares that belief.
More Lakers news: Lakers Attached to Timberwolves Star Free Agent as Landing Spot
Former NBA Champion Compares Lakers to Cowboys
New Report Doubles Down on Lakers Potential Plan For Bronny James
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.