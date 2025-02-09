Austin Reaves Joins Kobe Bryant, LeBron James In Elite Lakers History
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has joined elite Lakers company on top of getting the win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.
Reaves became the first Laker to join Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis in the last 20 years to score 45+ points.
Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell shared this via X.
Reaves had the best game of his career thus far, recording 45 points, seven assists, seven rebounds, and three steals to get the win over the Pacers, 124-117.
The 26-year-old guard shot 14-for-26 from the field and went 13-for-13 from the free-throw line in 41 minutes. Reaves has attempted 12-plus free throws in back-to-back games.
The Lakers needed every single one of Reaves' 45 points, as L.A. was without three key players, including Mark Williams, LeBron James, and Luka Dončić.
Those three sat out Saturday's game, but all three are expected to be on the court for L.A.'s next match on Monday against the Utah Jazz.
James was ruled out with left ankle soreness. As for Williams, he was out due to the trade pending.
The Hornets traded Williams to the Lakers on Thursday.
Dončić's Lakers debut is expected to come on Monday, and it will be highly anticipated by not only Lakers fans but also the entire NBA.
Reaves was a man on fire on Saturday for the short-handed Lakers. Not only did he step up in a big way, but so did forward Rui Hachimura, who scored 24 points.
The now 27-year-old shot 8-for-13 from the field, along with nine rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes.
The Lakers shot lights out in this contest, shooting 52.3 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from three, committed 15 turnovers, and outrebounded the Pacers 46-38.
Los Angeles jumped to a 25-point lead in the first half, and Reaves scored 14 points in the fourth quarter while the Lakers held off Indiana, the fourth-place team in the Eastern Conference, even without their two superstars.
Reaves has been everything and more for the Lakers. He is averaging 19.1 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three in 44 games.
The Lakers are expected to be a healthy bunch for their next game.
