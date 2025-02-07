Magic Johnson Weighs in on Lakers Trade For Center Mark Williams
The Los Angeles Lakers made multiple blockbuster trades at the trade deadline this season, adding some real talent for the rest of this season and the future. The team brought in star point guard Luka Doncic, giving them a pathway forward once LeBron James eventually does retire.
But the front office also added in center Mark Williams, giving Los Angeles a strong option for the frontcourt. Williams is still growing in the NBA but the team is very excited about his overall potential going forward.
Los Angeles needed a center badly, especially after trading away star Anthony Davis. But Williams should fill the role nicely for this team.
Even Lakers legend Magic Johnson is excited about the move. The former point guard took to social media to express his excitement with the trade.
"I didn't know a lot about the Lakers new center Mark Williams so I spent all morning watching his film. I am hyped and excited about the dimension he will bring to the Lakers offense and defense! The big man has great hands, is very athletic, a shot blocker, runs the court well and he's only 23 years old!"
Oftentimes when Johnson is happy about something that the Lakers have done, it will end up being a good thing. Williams is the perfect center to play alongside James and Doncic due to his size and abilities.
Williams is a big lob-threat and someone who can be very physical on the offensive end of the floor. His issues come on defense but the Lakers are certain that they can help him become what they need on the court.
More news: Lakers HC JJ Redick Hints at Major Starting Lineup Changes Around Luka Doncic
The upside of Williams is strong and Los Angeles gave up a ton to land him from the Charlotte Hornets. But if he can grow into what the Lakers believe he can be, this could end up being a massive steal for Los Angeles.
