Lakers News: Austin Reaves Officially Will Compete In Celebrity Golf Tournament
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves will be competing for a different championship this summer. Reaves will officially be competing in the American Century Championship this summer, per The Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike.
The ACC is an annual celebrity golf tournament that takes place in Lake Tahoe. It draws in some of the most popular celebrities and athletes from various sports. This year's championship will take place from July 10-14.
Lakers rival and Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry is the reigning champion of the tournament, and former tennis pro Mardy Fish was last year's runner up. Prior to Curry winning last year, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has been dominant in the tournament lately. He won the championship in 2022, and also won twice in 2018-19. Overall in the tournament's history, former MLB pitcher Rick Rhoden had won most with eight titles.
When he's not playing basketball, Reaves is an avid golfer. He's been playing for most of his life, and created a TikTok golf page to show his golfing ventures. He even called himself the best golfer in the NBA over Curry last year. Earlier in May this year, Reaves was unable to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour event, missing the qualifying by 11 strokes.
On the court, Reaves averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game during the 2023-24 season. These were all career-high averages for Reaves, who will look to continue contributing for the Lakers next season.
More Lakers: Potential Hiring of JJ Redick May Not Be So Set In Stone