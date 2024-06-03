Lakers Labeled 'Obvious Choice' For 12-Time All-Star Guard This Summer
Could the Los Angeles Lakers bring in Chris Paul this offseason?
Paul is expected to either be traded or waived by the Golden State Warriors after one season with Los Angeles. If he is waived, he will become a free agent. Per Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, the Lakers along with the Los Angeles Clippers are two of the top teams who could sign Paul. With Paul's family in Los Angeles, these teams would be a great option for him.
Paul has previous experience playing for the Clippers, playing with the team for six years from 2011-17. He has not played for the Lakers before.
The 39-year-old point guard is still looking for his first ring and is considered one of the best players in the league to have not won a championship yet. Paul is getting set to enter what would be his 20th NBA season next year and could be in contention with the Lakers, who last won a title in 2020.
With LeBron James approaching the last part of his career, the Lakers are trying to prioritize winning now while they still have James and Anthony Davis together. This could make the Lakers a good fit for Paul, who has limited time to try and win a championship.
Paul is a 12-time NBA All-Star and has led the league in assists five times and led the NBA in steals six times. The primary factor working against Paul is he had a down season in 2023-24, averaging 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.
This is the first time in his career that he averaged less than 10 points per game, as he often was used coming off the bench over playing as a starter. If the Lakers do sign Paul, they'll be hoping for a rebound after last season, and to see him contribute more consistently.
