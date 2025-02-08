Austin Reaves Playing Status For Lakers vs Pacers
The Los Angeles Lakers will play their 50th game of the season on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers.
This will be the Lakers' first and only time they will host the Pacers in this non-conference matchup.
The Lakers will look to continue their hot streak of playing great basketball. L.A. has won eight of its last nine and 10 of its last 12.
However, the Lakers could be a depleted bunch for their matchup. Lakers star guard Austin Reaves is listed as questionable for this matchup.
Reaves landed on the injury report due to a left elbow contusion.
Reaves surprisingly popped up on the injury report for the Lakers ahead of Saturday's game against the Pacers.
The 26-year-old guard has played all but five games for Los Angeles this season but might be watching from the sideline against Indiana.
If ruled out for this game in Los Angeles, the Lakers could turn to Shake Milton and Gabe Vincent to help pick up the slack in the backcourt.
If the Lakers get really desperate, they could turn to rookie Bronny James as well.
Reaves is coming off a not-so-great performance on Thursday against the Warriors, but he still found ways to impact the game. Although he shot poorly from the field, he attempted 16 free throws and knocked down 15 of them.
Overall, Reaves recorded 23 points, three rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block.
Across his last nine contests, Reaves has averaged 19.1 points, 6.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.2 threes in 33.9 minutes.
Reaves could see a dip in ball-handling duties once the newest Lakers superstar, Luka Dončić (calf), is cleared to make his Lakers debut.
This could increase his efficiency for Reaves as opposing teams focus more on containing Dončić.
Reaves has improved throughout his career. This season is his best to date, as he has averaged 18.5 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three in 34.7 minutes of action and 44 games.
The Lakers have gone 17-6 in home games. Los Angeles is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording only 41.6 rebounds per game led by LeBron James averaging 7.6.
The Lakers score 112.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 115.0 the Pacers allow. The Pacers are shooting 49.1 percent from the field, 2.3 percent higher than the 46.8 percent the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.
