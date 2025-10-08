Austin Reaves Says Bronny James Has Been One of Lakers' Best Players in Camp
Heading into his second season, Bronny James has a goal of breaking into the Los Angeles Lakers' rotation this season. He spent most of last season on the bench and developing his game in the G League.
James is doing his best in preseason and in training camp to show that he is deserving of a spot in the rotation. JJ Redick has already outlined what he needs to do in order to compete for a spot.
So far, James' work seems to be impressing his other teammates. Austin Reaves has been one of the teammates who has been most impressed with what he's been doing.
Austin Reaves Claims Bronny James Has Been One Of The Best Lakers in Camp
While speaking to reporters after practice, Reaves talked about how impressed he's been with how good James has looked in training camp.
"We went golfing the other day, and that was one of the first things I told him, driving down the fairway on hole one. I was just like, "I need to let you know, in preseason and even before that, you've been one of the better players out on the floor."
Reaves has clearly been impressed with what he's seen from James, even though he hasn't shot the ball well so far in preseason. He sees the work that James has been putting in.
James still needs to improve that aspect of his game if he's going to actually break into the rotation. That's the biggest part of his game that still needs improvement.
Lakers Teammates Are Sticking Up For Bronny James
James has been getting a lot of criticism from former players over the last few days. His teammates are making a point to come to his defense and talk about how much he's improved since being a rookie.
The Lakers will keep supporting him and allow him the time he needs to develop as a player. Still, he has a goal of being an active contributor to the team this season.
As a rookie last year, James averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. He shot 31.3 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
