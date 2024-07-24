Lakers News: Austin Reaves’ Signature Kicks to Have Family Ties
Everyone loves a good underdog story and Lakers' Austin Reaves is the quintessential underdog. He went from being undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft to being selected to design his own basketball sneaker in partnership with Kicks Crew.
The Lakers took a chance on Reaves after signing him as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He immediately skyrocketed into a key player for Los Angeles, earning the first triple-double of his career within his first season. The Arkansas native averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and had a 48.6% field goal percentage last season.
The Los Angeles shooting guard designed a shoe with Kicks Crew, the ninth installment of his AR1 shoe series. The releases comes as the one year anniversary of Reaves' AR1 shoe series at the same time as the one year anniversary of Reaves' collection. The sneaker has an orange, green, and blue colorway. It was released on July 13.
The shoe called The Rigorer A1 'Family Ties' pays tribute to the supportive family of Reaves, especially his grandmothers. Despite flying under the radar for the majority of his basketball career, Reaves' family believed in his talent and dreams.
“The only reason I am in this position today is because of my family and the upbringing they gave me. From watching basketball with my grandmas to training with my brother, they believed in me from the start, and I am proud to have a release dedicated to them,” Reaves said about the new release, according to KicksCrew.com.
In honor of his grandmothers, the tongue of the shoe features the names of both of his grandmothers. Additionally, the inside of the shoe has illustrations of his grandmothers' favorite hobbies such as gardening and playing card games.
The 'Family Ties' shoe can be purchased exclusively on KicksCrew.com for $100 USD.
