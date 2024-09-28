Austin Reaves Think Haters Only Question Lakers 2020 Title Because LeBron James Won It
The 2019-2020 NBA season was unprecedented after the league had to adjust to the effects of global pandemic caused by COVID-19. In March of 2020 the NBA season was suspended due to the country-wide home quarantine mandate. The season would resume on July 7, 2020 with an entirely new set of rules as the league had to adjust to the restrictions of the pandemic.
The NBA created the a 'Bubble' inside of Disney World in Bay Lake, Florida, near Orlando. This was a fan-less experience where NBA teams would be put inside of an AAU like environment where the only people allowed were immediate family and staff-members of respective franchises.
LeBron James led the Lakers to their 17th championship inside the NBA bubble which came with a bunch of critics because they questioned the validity of the ring. This was an ironic conclusion drawn by people in the basketball community because multiple NBA players came out later to comment on how difficult it was mentally participating in the bubble.
Cross-town rival the Los Angeles Clippers were a team who was notably worn down by the challenges of the bubble as they collapsed in the semi-finals of the Western Conference playoffs. Former Clippers shooting guard Paul George talked in length about the struggles his team endured mentally that ultimately led to their demise, after they blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets eliminating them from the bubble.
Austin Reaves who is currently a member of the Lakers believes that haters move the goal post on the 2020 championship because James' team were the ones who hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy at the end of the season.
During an episode of "BustaJack Golf," Reaves was asked about the legitimacy of the Lakers' championship in 2020. The former Oklahoma Sooner shared some insight into the Lakers' 2020 finals run.
“It’s not a Mickey Mouse ring,” Reaves said. “I don’t wanna say it’s the hardest. I think – I mean, everybody had an equal playing field. I think it’s the same as every other year. I just think if Bron doesn’t win it, then nobody says anything. Everybody hates Bron. Actually, everybody loves LeBron, but he gets so much hate.”
LeBron will always have a number of unfair criticisms due to the fact that he is main challenger for Michael Jordan's claim as the GOAT of basketball.
