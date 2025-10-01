Austin Reaves Wants More Money Than Lakers Initially Offered
After turning down a four-year, $89.2 million contract extension earlier this summer, Lakers guard Austin Reaves knows that he is betting on himself entering the 2025 NBA season.
“Like, it was, ‘Y’all gave me an opportunity. Rob, you gave me an opportunity. Jeanie, you’ve treated my family amazing. Everything we’ve wanted, needed since we’ve been here, you’ve taken care of. And we appreciate y’all of that.' But we didn’t think that the number was the right number," Reaves said at L.A.'s media day on Monday, per Dan Woike of The Athletic. "And that’s not saying that we’re gonna go search for a number that’s out of the world."
Reaves averaged a career-high 34.9 minutes per game last season, scoring over 20 points per game and setting career highs in assists and rebounds per game. The former Oklahoma star could be due much more than what the Lakers offered if he puts together another strong year in his fifth season in the league.
The Athletic spoke to team and league sources who expect Reaves' next contract to have an average annual value of over $35 million, much higher than the $22.3 million valuation the Lakers offered Reaves.
Reaves is hoping that 2025 is the year that he breaks the mold of being perceived as a role player.
“When I first got in the league, it’s ‘OK, this is a good story. He can play. But how much better can he get?’ And then you can continue to have good years and you show people that you’re capable, but they’re always like, ‘Oh, he’s just a really good role player.’ But then you space me into this role-player category, and I exceed that to a standard," Reaves said. "And then the people that put me in this category and say that I never will be more than that, they expect me to be like a star.
“If I really cared, it’s a lose-lose. I will never be able to do enough.”
Reaves is grateful to be in L.A., playing with two All-Stars in Luka Dončić and LeBron James. He hopes to add that title, All-Star, to his resume himself this season, but above all else, he wants to win. And in an ideal world, he can do that while staying in Los Angeles.
“I want to be in L.A. I want to continue to play Virginia Country Club on off days," Reaves said. "It’s not like we’re trying to just whack ’em over the head for more money than what I deserve. We just want to get what we feel like I’ve put the work in to get.”
