Lakers News: Bill Simmons Benches This LA Star in Projected Team USA Starting 5
All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis are returning to Team USA for their first Olympics since 2012.
The Ringer's Bill Simmons doesn't believe that both L.A. superstars will earn a starting nod for head coach Steve Kerr, however, as he revealed during the latest episode of his show "The Bill Simmons Podcast."
Simmmons floated a first five comprising All-NBA Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and All-NBA Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard, All-Star forwards James and the Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant, and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. Simmons noted that, though Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum might be a better player at present than either James or Durant.
"Here's my starting lineup," Simmons said. "Edwards and Curry as the backcourt. Embiid is the center. And I think Durant start 'cause he has that long Olympics thing. And I think the question for me is, is it Tatum or is it LeBron starting? I can't imagine LeBron not starting. Tatum's not gonna start! He just won the title, he's in his prime and he's the perfect international player, but I don't think he starts, I think LeBron and Durant start over him."
Embiid, a better passer and 3-point shooter, is a far more versatile offensive player than Davis, though Davis is the superior post defender. In the international game, he makes sense as a more multifaceted fit.
