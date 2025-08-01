Blockbuster Trade Ideas Sees Lakers Part Ways with $54 Million Guard and More
The Los Angeles Lakers do not seem eager to trade Austin Reaves, but parting ways with the four-season guard could land the franchise some much-needed upgrades for their future.
Reaves, who has spent all four seasons of his career with the Lakers, has gotten better every year. The 27-year-old is coming off the strongest season of his career, averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 73 games.
This season will be the final year of Reaves’ four-year, $54 million contract. Reaves will be a free agent after the 2025-26 season after declining an $89.2 million contract extension with the Lakers.
Reaves would be a solid trade option for the Lakers, and On SI’s Mark Morales-Smith linked him to a trade deal with the San Antonio Spurs. In addition to Reaves, Los Angeles would send forwards Jarred Vanderbilt and Maxi Kleber, guard Gabe Vincent and second-round draft pick to San Antonio.
The Lakers would receive guards Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle, forward Jeremy Sochan and a first-round draft pick in this trade proposal.
All three players Los Angeles would get were first-round draft picks in their class. Castle was this season’s NBA Rookie of the Year after the Spurs drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in 2024. Vassell averaged 16.3 points, four rebounds and 2.9 assists in 64 games in 2024-25, while Sochan averaged 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists through 54 games..
Los Angeles has expressed they are prioritizing building around Luka Doncic for the 2026-27 season rather than winning an NBA championship this season. Adding this trio along with a future first-round pick would equip the Lakers with young talent that can help them for years to come.
This trade idea would also work well for the Spurs, as they are expected to be contenders this season. San Antonio has All-Star forward-center Victor Wembanyama and All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox, so adding Reaves into the mix would bolster any already-strong roster.
Sending Reaves to San Antonio would give the young guard a chance to step out of Doncic and LeBron James' shadows and take on a bigger role for the Spurs.
