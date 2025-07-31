Lakers’ JJ Redick Wants Bronny James to Play Like 2 Key Eastern Conference Role Players
The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping that they can get something out of Bronny James next season. As a rookie, he mostly played during blowouts and gams that were well in hand.
With the Lakers needing to play better on the perimeter when it comes to defense, James has a shot to earn a spot in the rotation. He's been known as a solid defender since high school.
Head coach JJ Redick has mentioned that James has some work to do in order to break into the rotation. He actually has two key role players in mind for who James should model his game after.
Redick wants James to model his game after T.J. McConnell of the Pacers and Davion Mitchell of the Heat, explaining why James should look at those two guys as role models.
"On every single possession, they're in the game -- whether that's offensively or defensively -- they're able to impact it with how hard they play. With the defensive pickup points, the disruption, being able to get downhill ... I think we have all seen these amazing flashes of it from Bronny. And to get to that next level for him, it's cardio fitness.
McConnell was a key part of a Pacers team that just made the NBA Finals. He is someone who controls the game with his effort and his opportunistic offense and defense.
Mitchell is known as more of a defensive guy on the perimeter who can stifle opposing guards as they try to penetrate into the paint. Redick wants James to be a combination of both guys.
James needs to improve on both ends of the floor before he is ready to earn a spot in the rotation, but he is certainly working hard to do just that in the offseason.
The Lakers would be thrilled if they had someone like McConnell or Mitchell come off the bench and play 15-20 minutes for them. That would make them a much more viable threat in the Western Conference.
Last season, as a rookie, James averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.
