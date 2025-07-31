Lakers' LeBron James Spotted Working Out at Clipper Former Facility
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has been at the forefront of the 2025 offseason.
There have been multiple rumors surrounding James as his time in Los Angeles is uncertain. Although James will likely enter the season with the purple and gold, that isn't stopping the trade rumors from continuing to swirl.
In fact, it is James himself who is sparking those rumors. The 40-year-old superstar was spotted working out at the Los Angeles Clippers' old practice facility.
Many teams have reportedly been in the James trade mill, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and the Clippers.
The chances of James being traded prior to the start of the season seem to be low. The 21-time All-Star opted into his $52.6 million contract this offseason in what is his final season of his current deal.
There’s a real chance James could be heading into the final season of his career this fall. It wouldn’t come as a shock if this upcoming year ends up being his last run.
James will likely enter his 23rd season of his career and his eighth season with the Lakers. His time in LA has been filled with a ton of highs and lows.
The start of his LA career was not pretty, but his second season saw him bring the franchise its 17th title. However, since that moment, the Lakers have failed to get back to the Finals, with their closest approach coming in 2023 when they fell to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.
Although James' time in Los Angeles has only resulted in one title so far, there is no doubt that he has done wonders for the organization, which was in a tough spot prior to his arrival in the summer of 2018.
The Lakers superstar is still a key piece to the team, a team that is doing its best to get back to the top. However, for the first time in James' career, he is not the lone focal point of the team.
Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is at the forefront of the team as he is the present and future of the purple and gold. The 26-year-old is expected to sign a massive contract extension with the Lakers and be the superstar in LA for years to come.
