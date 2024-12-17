Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Lakers Acquiring $80 Million Star Guard
The Los Angeles Lakers are poised to be one of the few teams that will make a big move or two as we approach the trade deadline. L.A. desperately needs a massive trade to bolster their roster and is desperate to make one.
The Lakers are not a contender as of now. They have a 14-12 record and have lost eight of their last 12 games. While they've improved on the defensive end, at least from their past two games., L.A. has a long way to go if they even want to be mentioned in the title contender conversation.
The Lakers have been linked to many names recently, but this trade proposal would see them reunite with one of their former players while also adding a big that they have needed for a long time.
Lakers receive: Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vučević
Bulls receive: D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, protections off a 2027 first-round draft pick, and a 2025 second-round draft pick
The Lakers acquire their old friend Lonzo Ball, while also acquiring a solid big with some scoring punch in Nikola Vučević.
Ball was a Laker for the first two years of his career and was solid before L.A. dealt him to New Orleans for their current superstar, Anthony Davis. Born and raised in Southern California, Ball was supposed to be the next in line as the great Lakers point guard, but, L.A. got rid of him on a win-now trade for Davis.
While it worked out as L.A. captured a title, the Lakers have made questionable moves since then. This trade helps the Lakers get a solid point guard, albeit with a serious injury history.
Ball has only played 10 games in the last three seasons due to multiple knee surgeries in his left knee. It is a big risk for L.A., but as we've seen in the past, he and James work great together.
The cherry on top of this deal is undoubtedly Vučević. The Lakers get their big in this deal, although it is an older player (34 years old). Nonetheless, they would have him for the rest of this season and the next before he hits free agency in 2026.
In this potential deal, the Lakers get rid of three players who have been on the trading block for some time. Russell and Hachimura are on expiring deals, and the Bulls would get back some serious draft capital to launch them into their rebuild if they choose to go that way.
More Lakers: Lakers Provide Massive Christian Wood Update