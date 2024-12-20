Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Lakers Empty Tank For Title Contention
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be extremely active ahead of the NBA trade deadline next year as they look to make a run for another title. Los Angeles still has LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster and believes that if they can get themselves into the postseason, anything can happen from there.
However, this Lakers team will need a big upgrade across the roster if they want to truly contend. Los Angeles has a few pieces to work with in any trade deal but they will need to get creative in trade talks.
The Lakers could go all in and try to land another star player. Or the team could just add around the edges of the team, a plan that seems more likely.
In this new trade scenario, the Lakers go for broke and push all the chips in to win another title with the James-Davis duo. The deal would be between the Lakers and rival Sacramento Kings but it would bring All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox to Los Angeles.
Here is what a deal could look like:
Lakers receive: De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter
Kings receive: Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt, D'Angelo Russell, Max Christie, Jalen Hood Schifino, a 2029 first-round draft pick, a 2031 first-round draft pick, and a 2025 second-round draft pick
Moving all of this for Fox would be a risk but Los Angeles could put another star around Davis and James. Fox has all the tools to succeed with the Lakers and he could take some offensive burden off James in his final years.
Fox could run the offense for the Lakers and would give them another star to build around when James eventually retires. The guard has emerged as one of the better scoring players in the NBA and would thrive in Los Angeles.
Landing Huerter as well would help the Lakers' 3-point shooting. Huerter has been one of the better knockdown shooters in the league and could do well with James getting him the ball for his shot attempts.
Due to the Lakers' limited draft picks, they would have to move extra players in this deal. Losing Reaves and Christie would hurt but this could be a way for Los Angeles to get back into real title contention.
This type of deal is unlikely to happen but is certainly interesting to think about.
