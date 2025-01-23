Bradley Beal Agent Slams Reports He Would Lift No-Trade Clause for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are an organization that goes after stars. That has been part of their history for decades.
Most of the time, the Lakers have been able to sign stars in free agency. Sometimes, they do acquire stars via the trade market.
That was the case when the Lakers were able to get Anthony Davis. Meanwhile, they signed LeBron James in free agency.
The Lakers are looking to add some more help for those two players as they try to make a run this season. They have already made one move by bringing in Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.
Los Angeles has been linked to Bradley Beal as one of the teams that he would possibly waive his no-trade clause in his contract for if he wants to get moved.
Beal's agent came out and disputed that report. It sounds like Beal is committed to staying in Phoenix and trying to make it work there.
“Brad’s entire focus has been and is on getting healthy with his ankle and helping turn things around for the Suns,” Bartelstein said.
Beal was recently demoted to the bench, which shows that the Suns might not trust him anymore. That certainly lowered whatever trade value he has.
One of the big issues for the Suns is that Beal is extremely expensive. He makes $50 million this year, and then $53.6 million and $57.1 million in each of the next two years.
In order for the Lakers to acquire him, they would have to send out a ton of salary. He might be too expensive for them to trade for.
It doesn't sound like the Lakers are going to be in a position to make that decision anyway. Beal is committed to staying with the Suns and trying to win a title with them.
The Lakers are looking to make more moves as the trade deadline approaches. They still have to find someone who can help facilitate more offense.
Any deal that they might make will likely happen closer to the deadline. They have been making calls to teams inquiring about prices.
So far this season, Beal is averaging 17.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.
