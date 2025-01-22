D’Angelo Russell Seemingly Throws Shade at Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have only made one trade this year so far. They decided to ship out D'Angelo Russell in return for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.
Milton has already fallen out of the rotation in Los Angeles. Finney-Smith has played in eight games since coming over in the trade and finally looks like he's getting comfortable.
Meanwhile, Russell is in Brooklyn, a team that is likely not going to be in the playoffs. With that being their situation, Russell is allowed to play a freer brand of basketball.
Read more: Massive Trade Proposal Has Lakers Land $23M Former NBA Champion
With the Nets not competing for a playoff spot, Russell is allowed to do what he wants with the ball. His defense is also not scrutinized as much because they don't care about winning games.
Russell seemed to take a shot at the Lakers when asked about his recent play with the Nets.
In answering this question, Russell is implying that the Lakers don't play free basketball. At least, they didn't allow him to play free basketball.
In Russell's mind, free basketball means that he can take whatever shots he wants in any situation. That's not how the Lakers wanted him to play.
The Lakers wanted him to take good shots within the flow of the offense. They also wanted him to set his teammates up with easy opportunities for baskets.
JJ Redick became disgusted with his defense and realized that the Lakers could no longer win at the highest level with someone who is so disinterested in defense. That's why they decided to trade him for Finney-Smith, who is known for his defense.
More Lakers news: Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Growing 'Concerned' of LA's Trade Efforts Ahead of Deadline
The Lakers still need to bring someone in who can make plays for others. They need a guard who is a pass-first kind of player to help facilitate better offense.
Right now, Los Angeles is relying on LeBron James and Austin Reaves for most of those duties. They need someone who can take that pressure off of the 40-year old James.
Any sort of deal like that will likely come at the trade deadline. Russell, meanwhile, will keep playing basketball that will help his individual stats as he approaches free agency.
Russell is averaging 14.6 points, 8.3 assists, and three rebounds so far this season.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers Star Jarred Vanderbilt Medically Cleared to Play, Season Debut Revealed
Lakers Predicted to Part Ways With Multiple Rotation Pieces For $45M Star
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.