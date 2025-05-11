Breaking Down Lakers Potential Trade Package For Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo might be on the trade block this offseason, particularly after the Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the market for a big man. While Antetokounmpo may not be the prototypical center, he offers significant positional flexibility.
He can perform everything a center does: rebounding well, guarding the paint, and being a proven lob threat.
The Lakers cannot offer the most competitive trade package on the market due to the team's limited assets, but it could be a decent enough package to get them in the conversation.
Antetokounmpo makes over $48 million a year, meaning the Lakers will need to find several contracts to cover that amount. They will likely need to include Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, two players with good salaries who are entering their physical prime.
Additionally, the Lakers would need to include the salaries of Maxi Kleber and Gabe Vincent to finalize the deal.
Additionally, the Lakers would need to include their only promising prospect, Dalton Knecht, who had a minimal role due to the team's win-now focus, but he still possesses considerable potential as a shooter and shot creator.
The Lakers can only include a 2031 first-round pick in the trade, which likely does not hold much value since Luka Doncic will still be on the team, and it is hard to imagine the Lakers being in the lottery with him on the roster.
A 2026 first-round pick swap could be the only other asset that might be added to any deal to get it over the line.
There will be plenty of better offers from other teams, with several other draft picks and other promising young players that could be included in a deal.
A trade for Antetokounmpo is highly unlikely for the Lakers unless he explicitly requests to be traded there and the Bucks are willing to honor his loyalty over the years.
