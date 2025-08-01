Bronny James Reveals Why He Refuses to Rewatch Lakers Debut
The Los Angeles Lakers provided the NBA with a historic moment when LeBron James and Bronny James shared the court for the first time. It was the first time in history that a father and son shared the court.
This was a stated goal for LeBron, as he wanted to play long enough to play in a game either with his son or against his son. It was a very cool moment for both of them early in the year.
Despite that being a historic moment, Bronny has not rewatched that moment since it happened. In fact, he refuses to watch it at all.
Recently, James explained to Dave McMenamin of ESPN why he hasn't rewatched the historic moment.
"I just think that if you know me, I don't really like the spotlight in big moments. I mean, it was a great experience to be part of because it was the first son-father duo," James said. "But I'm a chill guy. I don't like [all that]. It comes with it. But yeah, I don't really like to go back. I mean, I'll watch my good performances where I have some minutes under my belt, but I'm not going to go and watch that."
Bronny doesn't have the same sort of zest for the limelight that his father has. He's more concerned about how he can improve as a player so that he can earn real minutes with the Lakers.
Perhaps at some point, when his playing days are over, he will go back and watch that moment. His dad only has a couple of years left in the league as it is.
James is hoping that he will have plenty of other historic moments he can create on the basketball court that have to do with his play. He spent most of his rookie season playing sparingly in the NBA.
After a strong performance in Summer League, James is hoping to parlay that momentum into a strong traning camp to give him a shot at earning a rotation spot in his second year.
Last season, as a rookie, James averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.
