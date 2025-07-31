Lakers Free Agent Forward Signs With Surprise Team
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Armel Traore has found a new home this upcoming season.
More news: Luka Doncic Prefers LeBron James to End Career in Los Angeles
Traore has signed a deal with LDLC ASVEL from France. The Frenchman will head back to his home country to continue his professional career.
"Welcome Armel!
"LDLC ASVEL continues to build its roster and is pleased to announce the signing of Armel Traoré for the next two seasons with the club.
"European U20 Champion in 2023, having played for the Mets, Blois, the Los Angeles Lakers, and most recently Manresa, Armel combines power, physicality, and versatility on both sides of the court.
"The 2025-2026 recruitment of LDLC ASVEL is presented by our Premium Partner Adéquat Intérim & Recrutement."
More news: Lakers' Luka Doncic Provides Massive Hint on Upcoming Contract Extension
Traore went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft and signed a two-way deal with the Lakers in early July 2024.
The 22-year-old spent most of his time with the Lakers' G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. He only played in nine games for the NBA club, averaging 1.6 points per game in 7.4 minutes. On top of that, he averaged 1.7 rebounds, 0.1 assists and 0.4 steals per game while shooting 31.6 percent from the field.
Traore was eventually waived by the Lakers prior to the 2025 trade deadline.
LDLC ASVEL is one of the first major powerhouses in the French League. They did not have their best finish last season as they placed 17th in their league.
Traore will enter his fifth season overseas. He started his professional career overseas playing for Monaco in the EuroLeague. He last played for the Baxi Manresa in Liga Endesa last season.
In his time with Manresa, he averaged 7.6 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists, and 1.0 steals per game in 16.8 minutes, shooting 57.7 percent from the field and 25 percent from three in five games.
In his overall professional career overseas, Traore averages 7.6 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.5 steals while shooting 53 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from beyond the arc.
More news: Lakers’ Bronny James Reveals Cardiac Arrest is Still Affecting Him
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.