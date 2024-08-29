Celtics Star Seems to Agree All-NBA Lakers Champ is the NBA's GOAT
One of the most talked-about conversations during the USA Men's Basketball team's 2024 Olympic gold medal run was the addition of Boston Celtics guard Derrick White who was added to the roster as a replacement for Los Angeles Clippers' superstar Khawhi Leonard.
The decision to bring White in over his fellow Celtics teammate and 2024 Finals Most Valuable Player Jaylen Brown stirred debates all over NBA media. Despite the controversy behind the decision made by the Team USA staff, White played a pivotal role in their quest for a fifth straight gold medal.
Fans spotted White on a golf course, where he was asked if his Olympic teammate LeBron James was the NBA's greatest of all time.
White was seen nodding his head yes with a smile when confirming the NBA's all-time leading scorer as the GOAT.
During an interview with reporters the Lakers' superstar gushed over what White would add to their roster as they embarked on their Olympic journey.
“What can Derrick White add? His poise, his ability to guard, his ability to shoot the ball," James said "Bringing another championship DNA guy, it’s great.”
James has had a case for NBA GOAT for many years now, just continually adding to his endless lists of accomplishments. In a straw poll of participants in Team USA training camp by The Athletic's Joe Vardon and Sam Amick, James was voted the best player on the roster by his peers.
Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson, who played on the U.S. select team, was in awe of James during his performance at training camp.
"That's what I told my brother after the first day, I was like dude's 40 and he's the best player on the court," Thompson said.
Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, who is coached the USA select team, praised James for leadership on the floor.
"You feel and see his presence on the court," Mosley said. "You see exactly what he's doing, the way he's communicating, the way he's talking, getting guys in position. There's a level of focus on the seriousness of understanding the moment that he just continues to show."
White's experience playing alongside James as he lead their Olympic team to a gold-medal is probably what helped him confirmed his opinion on the popular debate about who reigns at the top of the NBA GOAT conversation.
