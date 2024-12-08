Former Lakers Star Suffers New Injury, Will Be Sidelined Indefinitely
Former Los Angeles Lakers star Brandon Ingram suffered a new ankle injury and will be out indefinitely. ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news on social media.
Ingram was drafted by the Lakers back in the 2016 NBA Draft. He was the No. 2 overall pick and stayed with the team until the 2019-20 offseason.
Ingram made the All-Rookie Second-Team in 2017, showing his credibility within the NBA. The forward has a unique blend of length to work with as well as a strong shooting ability.
The forward was sent to the Pelicans for star Anthony Davis. Ingram has since been with New Orleans and helped to headline their attack on the court.
Ingram spent three seasons with the Lakers before the trade. Los Angeles didn't want to part with Ingram but the allure of landing Davis was too much to overcome.
This injury to Ingram is just another blow to the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans is already dealing with multiple other injuries this season and losing Ingram will likely severely hurt their chances to do anything.
Co-star Zion Williamson remains out of the lineup due to injury so Ingram was carrying a heavy load for New Orleans. This injury to Ingram also affects any possible trade plans as New Orleans had him on the trade block ahead of the deadline.
There have been reports that the Lakers could be interested in requiring the star forward. However, there has been some pushback on the idea.
NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that despite NBA scouts believing Los Angeles could be a landing spot, the Lakers were focused elsewhere.
“Ingram's first NBA franchise is indeed whispered often by scouts as a potential destination for the next Ingram trade, but I haven't been give any indication that the Lakers are looking to pursue him now," Fischer writes. "All credible signals circulating about the Lakers suggest that L.A. is looking to fortify its frontcourt and add perimeter defense to assist LeBron James and Anthony Davis.”
For the season, Ingram has averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. He is also shooting 37.4 percent from beyond the 3-point line this year.
New Orleans will need to find a way to tread water until he can return. But with all the other injuries to their team, it could be very difficult.
