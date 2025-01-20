Clipper Fans Perfectly Troll Lakers' Anthony Davis During Blowout Win
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped a crucial game on Sunday to their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, 116-102.
The Lakers started to let go of the rope in the second quarter of the game and struggled to get back in the game for the next two quarters.
The Lakers dropped their 18th game of the season, and it was in blowout fashion, something that has unfortunately become the norm for L.A.
It was the first time the Lakers played the Clippers in their new state-of-the-art arena, the Intuit Dome.
The Clippers have a legitimate home-court advantage, and that was evident last night as the Clippers fans did their best to try to get into the Lakers' head, especially superstar Anthony Davis.
Clipper fans were seen trolling Davis with a cardboard cutout of his face with a razor shaving his famous unibrow.
Although Davis didn't have the best of games, he was a perfect 6-for-6 at the charity stripe.
Outside of that, Davis did not have the best of games. He recorded 16 points on 5-for-14 shooting from the field, 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and three blocks in 37 minutes of action.
The Lakers' only lead came in their first bucket of the game. After that, they were behind the eight-ball for most of the game. The Lakers failed to scratch and claw their way back.
Although it was an 'away game' for the Lakers, plenty of fans attended the game and started chanting 'Let's go, Lakers' as it started to feel like a home game for a minute.
However, the Lakers were unable to get some home cooking as they failed to score over 28 points in each and every quarter. As for defensively, they allowed more than 30 points twice, all coming in the first half.
The Clippers won by 14 points, and it could've been more as the Lakers struggled to cut the deficit to single digits. The Lakers now sit 1.5 games back from the Clippers, who currently hold the fifth seed, compared to the Lakers, who are the sixth seed but up by only half a game.
The Lakers' next chance to get on the win column will be on Tuesday as they get set to host the lowly Washington Wizards.
