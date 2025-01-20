Lakers Predicted to Pull Off Blockbuster Trade For $94M Star Forward
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be big players as we approach the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
The NBA trade deadline is always a highly anticipated date, and for the last few seasons, more times than not, the Lakers have made a move or two to bolster their roster.
It is clear as day that the Lakers are not a finished product, and a trade is currently on the horizon for this team. Whether Lakers general manager and vice president of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka, will make a move is a different story, but they will have options.
L.A. has been linked to many names, but one name they wouldn't hesitate to make a deal on if the price is right is Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson.
Johnson is a name that has been linked to the Lakers for some time, and this trade idea gets it done.
The Lakers grab two key players in this trade proposal to put them into contender status.
Lakers receive: Cam Johnson and Day’Ron Sharpe
Nets receive: Rui Hachimura, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Gabe Vincent, a 2029 first-round draft pick, a 2030 first-round draft swap, and a 2025 second round draft pick
The Lakers acquire not only Johnson but also young and athletic big man Day’Ron Sharpe.
The big prize here is Johnson, who is only 28 years old, has a handful of years left in his deal, and is a great three-point shooter.
In the process, the Lakers let go of two key players, Hachimura and Vincent, as well as their former first-round pick, Hood-Schifino.
More importantly, the Lakers give up two first-round picks, one of which is their highly coveted 2029 first-round pick. If the Lakers want any shot at making a big move to seriously bolster their roster, not one, but two of their first-round picks will be the price for any blockbuster deal they want to make.
The Lakers' championship window, if there is one, is severely tiny. The only thing they are hanging on by is their superstar duo, Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
If you have these two, you always have a chance, but the rest of the roster needs to be better. A potential addition of Johnson and Sharpe could do just that.
With this hypothetical trade, the Lakers get an elite 3-and-D wing who can score for himself and play solid defense. Johnson is the type of player who fits perfectly next to the Lakers' superstars.
Sharpe is a young big man who could relieve some pressure on Davis at the center position.
With the trade deadline about three weeks away, the Lakers could make a number of decisions during the process.
