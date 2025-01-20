Lakers' Rui Hachimura Listed as Dream Trade Target Ahead of Deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers have less than a month before they could seriously bolster their roster and enter the category of 'contender' in the NBA.
The Lakers are a good team, but that isn't good enough for the organization with 17 titles under their belt.
Los Angeles is all about winning titles, and that is the goal each season, especially when you have the likes of Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the team.
Titles are all that matters, and it is clear that they need a trade to reach that goal. While the Lakers would love to make a trade, they would need to get rid of their current players in the process.
Many believe that the Lakers don't have many attractive names in the trade market; however, that is far from the case. The Lakers have some attractive names, and one of them includes their young forward, Rui Hachimura.
Hachimura is a player many teams could use, and Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World listed him as a dream trade target for the lowly Washington Wizards.
In this latest trade proposal, Bitar constructs a deal that lands Hachimura back in the nation's capital.
Washington Wizards Receive: Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Second-Round Pick (LAC), 2027 Second-Round Pick (LAL), 2030 Second-Round Pick (LAL)
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Jonas Valanciunas, Malcolm Brogdon
"Rui Hachimura’s return to Washington gives the Wizards a familiar face with scoring upside. Gabe Vincent provides guard depth, while Jalen Hood-Schifino brings long-term promise. The additional second-round picks bolster Washington’s asset base.
"The Wizards won't find better options to bring back by moving Jonas Valanciunas than a package around Hachimura and second-round picks. It isn't looking great for the Wizards concerning their future, but Hachimura could be a nice piece as the franchise prepares to enter the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes."
The Wizards are trying to compete in the Cooer Flagg sweepstakes, while the Lakers are trying to compete for the title.
This trade doesn't increase their title odds much, but they keep their two highly covered first-round picks.
Although the Lakers would love to keep Hachimura, they wouldn't hesitate to move him for pieces they highly value at the moment, such as a big man and a reliable ball-handling guard.
Hachimura has been solid for the Lakers in his tenure, averaging 12.2 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 51 percent from the field and 40 percent from three in 125 games and 27.1 minutes of action.
Hachimura has been good for the Lakers, but if a great deal presented itself, L.A. wouldn't hesitate to make one.
