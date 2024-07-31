Lakers News: Coach K Singles Out LeBron James, Kobe Bryant's Play on 2008 Olympic Team
Team USA's journey in the 2024 Paris Olympics Game began with a resounding victory over Team Serbia, setting a strong tone for the tournament. The team's momentum, guided by their captain and the most experienced player, LeBron James, is a key factor in their success.
James, even at 39 years old, is proving that he is still among the best players in the world. He's dominated other countries and is shining above all in this star-studded team. James has been dominant for a long time, and while this current USA team is great, none might compare to the 2008 Olympic Team.
That team that starred James also featured arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, former Laker champion Kobe Bryant. Bryant and James were that team's focal points, led by Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski.
Together, these three never lost a game, and in a recent interview with FS1's Colin Cowherd, Coach K talked about what separated the likes of James and Bryant.
"He [James] and Kobe were the two guys who were just above everyone in preparation. Physical, mental, you name it,' said Krzyzewski. "When they were on the court at a practice or at a game, they wanted to be the best, all the time. They paid the price for it."
Coach K added that what James is doing as he enters his 22nd season in the NBA at age 39 is unprecedented.
"For anybody that knocks LeBron for anyone, they're crazy," Krzyzewski said. "We're not going to see anybody like him. He's one of a kind. What he's doing in the Olympics— his verve, demeanor, his attitude, he helps his team by how he looks, not just how he plays. I want to play with a guy who looks like him because there's hardly anybody who looks like that. This guy has the face of a champion."
We may never see what James is doing on the basketball again at his age. The way he takes care of his body and his selflessness is unparallel. That is what makes James so great and what made Bryant so great.
