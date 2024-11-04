Could Former Lakers HC Darvin Ham Return to Head Coaching This Year?
The Los Angeles Lakers made the decision to move on from former head coach Darvin Ham this past offseason despite him seeing success with the team. Ham led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals in his first season but year two was a little shaky.
Los Angeles was knocked out in the first round of the postseason after a troubling year that was filled with strange coaching decisions. The team decided it was best to part ways and replaced him with former NBA guard JJ Redick.
But Ham didn't just stay out of basketball and rejoined the Milwaukee Bucks as an assistant coach under Doc Rivers. He was part of the Bucks organization before the Lakers hired him to be the head coach and helped lead Milwaukee to a title in 2021.
However, his homecoming hasn't gone well as the Bucks have started the season with a record of 1-5. They have dropped five straight games after a season-opening victory and they seem to be spiraling.
While this blame doesn't get put onto Ham, it could spell a chance for him to return to the sidelines. If the Bucks decide to part ways with Rivers, Ham would be the logical choice to take over as the new head coach.
Milwaukee has shown no signs of firing Rivers but if this slide continues, they may not have a choice, The Bucks haven't performed well over the past year or two so another change at the top of the coaching staff could be coming.
Additionally, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly played a big part in Ham returning to the Bucks this offseason. He praised the Lakers for hiring him in the first place and if Antetokounmpo were to sign off on Ham taking over, Milwaukee may pull the trigger.
While many Lakers fans weren't happy with Ham, it seems that the Bucks may view him very differently. He got a chance to experience being a head coach in the NBA and could use that to his advantage if he were to get another opportunity.
It would likely take the Bucks to seriously slide for Ham to take over but based on the start to their season, it could be possible. Ham showed some promise with the Lakers but eventually couldn't handle the pressure of being the leading person in Los Angeles.
