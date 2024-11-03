NBA Re-Opens Investigation Into Lakers Center After Disturbing Video Releases
The NBA has re-opened an investigation into now Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes stemming from a 2021 domestic disturbance incident. The league has re-opened this after TMZ released a video showing the situation.
ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin reported the news on social media. The NBA released a comment regarding the decision to start up the investigation again.
"As a result of the media report and video posted this morning, we are reopening our investigation," NBA spokesman Mike Bass told ESPN in a statement.
In the video, Hayes is seen arguing with his then-girlfriend Sofia Jamora. He appears to pull Jamora out of a doorway and the video then picks up some audio of the incident.
"Stop. Let go of me." Hayes can be heard replying, "What the f--- is wrong with you?"
The argument between the two continues in the driveway, with Jamora standing up to Hayes.
"I'm not going to let you hit me anymore," Jamora can be heard saying in the video. "What the f--- do I look like, a punching bag?"
The center then is seen walking away from Jamora before he turns around and spits in her direction. The footage from the camera is time-stamped for July 28, 2021.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka released a statement regarding the new investigation.
"I think the most important thing is we take those things very seriously and do a full vetting process," Rob Pelinka, Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager, told reporters at the time when asked about signing Hayes. "Jaxson has been very sincere [with] his apologies around handling that and has moved beyond it to where he's had a year or two in the NBA playing after it. It was something that we felt like he owned, took responsibility for it and is going to be a better person on the other side of it."
After the original call, Hayes was arrested for the disturbance. He ended up receiving a three-year probation with 450 hours of community service. Hayes also had to attend a full year of domestic violence classes weekly.
He wasn't disciplined by the NBA for the incident but it seems that the league is looking more into everything. It remains to be seen what will happen but Hayes seems to be cooperating with the NBA on this serious matter.
