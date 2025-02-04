Could Luka Doncic Require No-Trade Clause From Lakers in Potential Contract Extension?
The Los Angeles Lakers made the NBA world's head spin by acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend. It was a seismic move that shocked everyone else in the league.
Trading Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick should not be enough to acquire Luka Doncic. And yet, that was the price. They even got more than just Doncic.
The Lakers also got Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris, and a second-round pick. Somehow, the Lakers didn't have to give both first-round picks that they have available to trade.
Los Angeles is the only team that the Mavericks approached with this deal, and they were the only ones who had a chance to make an offer.
So why were the Lakers able to get Doncic for such a discounted price? Why was there not more requested from them in order to make a deal?
Doncic is eligible to sign a max extension in the offseason. Dallas didn't want to pay him that large sum because of conditioning concerns.
Doncic could have requested a no-trade clause in his next deal. Could that have been a factor in the Mavericks deciding to trade him out of nowhere?
It's certainly possible. Doncic was asked if he ever indicated to Dallas that he wasn't going to sign a max deal with them, and he responded "absolutely not".
Doncic will likely sign a maximum extension with the Lakers in the offseason. Even if he doesn't want to continue playing for the Lakers for some reason, he will likely get the money first and then ask for another trade afterward.
The Lakers wouldn't have made a trade of this size if they weren't supremely confident that he would re-sign. They would likely even give him a no-trade clause if he really wanted it. That's how good he is.
Doncic could make his Lakers debut as soon as this weekend when they take on the red-hot Indiana Pacers. That will be a game that everyone in the league is watching.
Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists so far this season in 22 games.
