Lakers' Rob Pelinka Negotiated for Three Weeks to Land Luka Doncic
Luka Dončić being on the Los Angeles Lakers may still take some time for fans to get used to.
In a trade that many thought was a joke or a leading reporter's phone being hacked proved to be very real. This one blockbuster trade created a title wave in the basketball world, but Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka revealed that it took almost a month to come through fruition.
Pelinka told reporters in Dončić's introductory press conference that he negotiated with Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison for three weeks to pull the trigger on this deal.
Owner of the Purple and Gold Jeanie Buss was in the know from the beginning of the process, and the negotiations were kept under wraps until the shocking end of the saga.
Read More: Luka Doncic Reveals LeBron James Called Him Right After Trade
The full details of the basketball-world-altering trade obviously led the Lakers to acquire the Slovenian superstar but it also sees a reunion of a former Lakers champion from 2020.
- Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
- Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 LAL 1st
- Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers 2nd, 2025 Mavericks 2nd
The Lakers don’t appear to be done yet as Pelinka discussed in the introductory press conference that there are still moves to make, all under consideration of head coach JJ Redick, of course.
“We know that our roster has continued work to do to be complete," Pelinka said. "We’re going to build a roster that fits JJ Redick’s basketball philosophy."
Pelinka went on to be a little more specific about the glaring, Anthony-Davis-sized, hole down low that needs to be filled defensively.
"We know we have a need for a big," Pelinka said. "The market for a big … is very dry.”
Read More: Lakers' Rob Pelinka Reveals Trade Plans to Improve Roster for 'JJ Redick's Vision'
As for the on-court play from Doncic, Pelinka revealed that the 25-year-old is not quite ready to compete as he is still nursing a calf strain but will reportedly be back running 5-on-5 drills Wednesday.
The future looks bright in Los Angeles as the excitement grows for the 2023-24 NBA points-per-game leader to debut.
More Lakers:
Lakers' Luka Doncic Reacts to 'Dream Come True' Team-Up with LeBron James
Lakers Make Shocking Trade, Land Luka Doncic from Mavericks for Anthony Davis
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Lakers On SI.