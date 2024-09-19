Could Rumored Lakers Trade Target Be A Massive Mistake?
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the offseason looking to build their roster into more of a competitor after being bounced out in the first round of the postseason. However, to this point, they have hardly made any moves of real significance and the roster remains very similar to the one they had in the playoffs.
The biggest difference is at the head coaching spot, with former NBA guard JJ Redick taking over the helm for Darvin Ham. Redick will be tasked with maximizing this core group of players, despite not having any coaching experience to work with.
Los Angeles has tried to upgrade their roster this offseason but to no avail. However, one name has been consistently tied to them, veteran forward Jerami Grant of the Portland Trail Blazers. The big hold-up in any deal has been the Lakers' hesitancy to move more than one first-round draft pick for Grant.
Many believe that Grant could give the Lakers a solid addition to the roster due to his 3-and-D skillset.
However, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report has listed the Lakers as the worst trade fit for Grant among interested teams.
"Grant and the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to each other for much of this offseason, but spending their limited trade assets there doesn't make much sense. Rui Hachimura is four years younger, makes about half as much money and was arguably more productive last season."
Landing Grant would also mean taking on his massive contract. He is scheduled to make $29.7 million this season and still would have three more years on his contract. His salary also increases in every season, including in his final year when he will be paid $36.4 million as a 33-year-old.
Grant would bring 3-point shooting and defense to the team but Hachimura was very valuable to the Lakers this past season. The veteran forward averaged 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He also shot 40.2 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
In contrast, Hachimura averaged 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He actually shot better than Grant from deep, coming in with 42.2 percent.
Hachimura isn't as good of a scorer as Grant but he will only make $17 million this season. That is considerably less than Grant, sparking some extra hesitancy by the Lakers.
All in all, a Grant deal could be worth it for Los Angeles but they will need to be careful with what they give up to make it happen.
