DeMar DeRozan Considered Lakers in Free Agency Before Signing with Kings
Six-time All-Star swingman DeMar DeRozan, who had once before been on the cusp of suiting up alongside Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James as a free agent in the summer of 2021, was apparently considering the Purple and Gold again this summer.
Though DeRozan did want to join Los Angeles that year, he was eventually passed over in favor of a very diminished former MVP in Russell Westbrook. That experiment lasted for all of a year-and-a-half. During his one full season with L.A., Westbrook "helped" the franchise miss the playoffs entirely with a dismal 33-49 record. DeRozan, meanwhile, joined the Chicago Bulls instead, and pushed the club into the upper echelons of the Eastern Conference before a Lonzo Ball injury in mid-January sank the team's perimeter defense. Chicago finished with the No. 6 seed overall that season and was quickly eliminated from the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks in a five-game series. The Bulls didn't make the playoffs at all in either of DeRozan's next two seasons with the squad, while the Lakers without Westbrook finished in the West Finals in 2023 and the first round last spring.
As DeRozan told now-Philadelphia 76ers All-Star combo forward Paul George on the latter's show "Podcast P With Paul George," DeRozan realized Chicago was not going to be a contender going forward, and decided to pivot in free agency this summer. DeRozan has never advanced to a Finals.
“I had a hell of a time in Chicago,” DeRozan said. “Great city, great place. I think I was just looking for an opportunity just to win at a high level, wherever that was going to be. I think coming out of last season, that was my view and my approach on this upcoming season.”
Ultimately, the 34-year-old inked a three-year, $73.9 million deal with the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade agreement. The Lakers weren't the only pseudo-contender the 6-foot-6 wing was pondering, as he relayed to George.
“I was thinking about Philly. Philly definitely was an option. Lakers was an option, always. Clippers was an option. And the Heat was an option,” DeRozan said. “I’d say those teams, for sure, were the real, legitimate options for me, that I was considering.”
Although he didn't make an All-Star or All-NBA team last season for the 39-43 Bulls, the USC product averaged 24.0 points on .480/.333/.853 shooting splits, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks a night across 79 healthy contests. He finished second in Clutch Player of the Year voting, but again the surprisingly durable star was unable to get the Bulls past the play-in tournament this spring.
DeRozan would have been an interesting option for Los Angeles (via sign-and-trade, of course). Though he's not a great 3-point shooter or perimeter defender (two areas of concern for the Lakers heading into the season), he'd be a helpful supplemental scorer and ballhandler next to James and Davis.
More Lakers: Former Los Angeles Big Man Giving Up on NBA Return