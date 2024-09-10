Former Lakers Big Man Giving Up on NBA Return
One-time Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins is apparently done pursuing an NBA comeback. The former four-time All-Star, still just 34, has been playing abroad since 2022, but had been looking for opportunities in the league since splitting his 2021-22 season as a back-up center behind Robin Lopez with the Milwaukee Bucks and Nikola Jokic with the Denver Nuggets.
During an appearance on former All-Star point guard Jeff Teague's "Club 520" podcast, Cousins discussed his thinking.
“I’m not going to go out trying to convince these guys anymore,” Cousins said. “You know what I bring to the floor. It’s been proven. If you really wanted to know who I am, you’d take the time to get to know me instead of listening to somebody else. I’m past trying to reach out. If an opportunity comes that makes sense, I’ll consider it, but I’m done with the convincing.”
Cousins appeared to be on a potential, yes, Hall of Fame trajectory before his body began to break down. The 6-foot-10 Kentucky product was a four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA Second Teamer while playing for the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.
He tore his left Achilles during a 115-113 victory over the Houston Rockets on January 26, 2018. Almost to hammer home just how good Cousins was then, he had notched a triple-double in that game: 15 points, 13 rebounds and 11 dimes. He was never the same following his season-ending surgery.
In fairness, this is not a complete rejection of ever playing for an NBA team again. This is a rejection of making overtures to teams himself. Theoretically, it appears Cousins would still be amenable to playing in the league should someone reach out.
While rehabbing in the summer of 2018, Cousins signed with a loaded Golden State Warriors club, then winners of three of the league's last four titles, via a one-year mid-level exception. Cousins tore his left quadriceps during Golden State's run back to the Finals in the spring of 2019, but played through it. The Warriors ultimately lost following additional injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Cousins signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2019, linking back up with former All-Star Pelicans running mate Anthony Davis. During an August pick-up game, Cousins tore his left ACL, and was ultimately waived by Los Angeles in the spring so the club could sign eventual bench big Markieff Morris.
He finished up his career with brief stints on the Houston Rockets, L.A. Clippers, Bucks and Nuggets from 2020-22. Cousins is now playing for Chinese club Wuxi WenLv, currently on the FIBA 3×3 World Tour.
