Does LeBron James Deserve a Future Lakers Statue?
In a town where Kobe Bryant is a beloved figure, a LeBron James statue standing outside of Crypto.com Arena might look a little weird and out of place.
There is no denying James' talent and impact on the court. There is no denying that he will go down in history as one of the greatest ever in the game of basketball—but he isn't covered in all purple and gold.
James spent much of his career playing for other franchises besides the Lakers, including the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat. The Cavs drafted him as a rookie in 2003 and he spent 2010-14 playing for the Heat.
It was in Miami where he, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh were dubbed as 'The Big Three' and it was in Cleveland where he brought the franchise its first ring.
Although James brought a championship to Los Angeles in 2020, it's stained by an asterisk in the minds of many due to it occuring in the NBA bubble.
Los Angeles journalist Nick Hamilton believes a statue of James should be not displayed outside Crypto.com Arena once the superstar retires. In an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, he explained why.
"Lebron James, as great as he is, I've got him as the third best player to ever play the game in the NBA," Hamilton said. "The championship that he led the Lakers to in a very difficult year for all of us, even the peole that don't play basketball, just going through a global pandemic. And what he's been able to bring to the table and bring the mystique and the prestige back to the Lakers organization which we haven't seen since the late, great Kobe Bryant.
I think the most apropo thing you could do is retire Lebron's jersey but a statue should be in Cleveland. And I can also see a statue with the Miami Heat if they ever decide to mend fences. I think he's well-deserving of Miami and Cleveland recognition because of what he's given to those franchises and how he's helped put those franchise on the map, especially in Cleveland. But L.A. is a Kobe town.
Los Angeles is a city that is very particular in who it chooses to love and James doesn't have enough history here for a statue. There's a big difference between winning and leaving a legacy. James has certainly won with the Lakers, but much of his legacy is elsewhere.
Certainly give James his flowers, but not a statue.