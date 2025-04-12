Draymond Green Reveals Why He Hated Lakers' LeBron James
LeBron James has a complicated with Draymond Green. For a long time, the two faced off against each other in the NBA Finals for four straight seasons, and they were battles.
While James was still in Cleveland, he carried the Cavaliers to the Finals against the Golden State Warriors. That kind of rivalry can certainly foster hate between two players.
While Green is still with the Warriors, James is now with the Los Angeles Lakers. The two face off against each other more often, although not in games with as high of stakes as earlier in their careers.
Read more: Lakers Insider Reveals Latest on Potential Austin Reaves Contract Extension
Los Angeles might be facing Green and the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. It could be the final time these two great players face off in the playoffs against each other.
While speaking on the BARS Podcast, Green revealed why he hated James earlier in his career.
"I hated Bron. We didn't have no relationship at all. I had a relationship with Mav (Maverick Carter) and Rich (Rich Paul), who I was really tight with...so just me being around Rich and Mav, me and Bron naturally ended up being around each other even more. And then we started to build a relationship because I was like 'Dang, bro really just like me.'"
It's interesting that these two used to really dislike each other greatly. Green even told a story about James forcing Carter and Paul to get another plane for Green to join them on vacation because he didn't want to be around him.
More Lakers news: Former Lakers Forward Waived Just Before Postseason Starts
James and Green are now friends. In fact, Green invited James to his wedding. It's clear as they have gotten older, they have grown to respect and like each other more.
That love doesn't find its way on to the court when they are facing each other. That will especially be true if they face each other in the playoffs.
Both James and Green continue to be a big part of their respective teams and their chances to win an NBA title.
James is averaging 24.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. Green is averaging nine points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Anthony Davis Reveals Details About Conversation With Luka Doncic After Lakers Win
Rajon Rondo Says He Used Lakers' LeBron James to Get Playing Time in 2020 Finals
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.