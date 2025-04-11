Former Lakers Forward Waived Just Before Postseason Starts
The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for the playoffs as the regular season winds down. They think that they have an opportunity to make a deep run with the roster that they have.
While the Lakers are considered a title contender, not every team in the NBA has the same luxury. Some are already trying to set their roster up for next year.
That includes the Toronto Raptors, who are one of the worst teams in the league. They are one of the many teams in the NBA who are trying to tank for Cooper Flagg.
A former Lakers player was actually just let go by the Raptors, one of the teams who are going to be looking to land the top pick. Cole Swider was waived with just a couple of games left in the regular season.
Swider played for the Lakers in his first season in the NBA during the 2022-23 season. He has tried to find his footing in the NBA, but he hasn't been able to find it.
He has only played 35 games in four years in the NBA. Swider getting waived by one of the worst teams in the league is not going to be great for his confidence.
Swider likely will have to play more in the G League if he wants to make his way back into the league. The former Lakers player is going to have an uphill battle to get back into the NBA.
The Lakers decided to waive him after the 2022-23 season, which made sense based on what players they wanted to bring onto the roster. They needed to open that roster spot so they could bring in guys who were more productive.
Los Angeles seems to have been validated in their move. Rob Pelinka has done a very good job with this roster in the last few years, especially after acquiring Luka Doncic.
Swider played in just eight games with the Raptors this season. In those eight games, he averaged 7.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.2 assists per game.
