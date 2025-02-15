All Lakers

Former Lakers Champion Dwight Howard Listed as Finalist For 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame

The three-time Laker was on the ballot for the first time.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA: Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) hangs on the rim after a dunk during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA: Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) hangs on the rim after a dunk during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Former Los Angeles Lakers champion Dwight Howard has made the cut of 17 finalists to be enshrined among the 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class, the Hall announced in a press statement Friday. He was on the ballot for the first time.

The Hall is slated to announce its full class on April 5 at the NCAA Tournament in San Antonio. Howard and a former Lakers teammate, 19-year NBA forward Carmelo Anthony, both seem likely to make the grade this year.

This story will be updated...

Alex Kirschenbaum
