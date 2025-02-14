Lakers Could Go After Veteran Guard on Buyout Market
The Los Angeles Lakers have already made their first big buyout market move of the 2024-25 season. But maybe they'll bring in another fresh face as they look to make a playoff push with All-NBA First Team superstar guard Luka Doncic now, stunningly, in tow.
After what had been a risky trade for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams fell through when the 7-footer failed his physical, L.A. pivoted quickly, shoring up its frontcourt by waiving center/power forward Christian Wood — who's been out all year while recovering from a surgery — and inking 31-year-old veteran center Alex Len to a rest-of-season deal.
Per Evan Sidery of Forbes, veteran bench shooting guard Josh Richardson has hit the buyout market after being waived by the Utah Jazz. He was acquired by Utah as a throw-in piece from the five-team blockbuster trade that saw the Miami Heat flip six-time All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler shipped to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, draft equity and other pieces.
Sidery predicts that Richardson could find a new landing spot from a playoff hopeful to close out the season.
Richardson had been a deep-bench Butler backup this year.
After being offloaded, a clearly frustrated Richardson took to his Instagram Stories to declare that he's anxious to play meaningful minutes again for a new NBA destination.
Across just eight contests for Miami this season, the 6-foot-5 Tennessee product averaged 4.0 points on .389/.273/1.000 shooting splits, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 steals.
Richardson has struggled with health issues for the last several seasons. Last year, while actually still a part of Miami's rotation, he averaged 9.9 points on .444/.347/.944 shooting splits, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 0.6 steals a night across 43 healthy bouts (six starts).
A career 36.3 percent 3-point shooter on 4.3 triple tries a night, Richardson could in theory help bolster Los Angeles' long range sniping off the bench.
Would Los Angeles waive, say, Cam Reddish to open up a rotation spot for Richardson's shooting touch?
Although he would likely struggle to get major minutes ahead of established perimeter reserves like point guard Gabe Vincent and newly-reacquired bench swingman Dalton Knecht, he could certainly at least have a fighting chance at supplanting two-way guard Jordan Goodwin, who played significant minutes against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.
Given how rough Len has looked for Los Angeles, however, perhaps the Lakers would prefer to double down and bring in more center help — or elevate two-way player Trey Jemison III, who's looked pretty good when he has managed to play.
