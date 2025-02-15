One-Time Lakers Forward Carmelo Anthony Named Finalist For 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has just announced the 17 finalists for its class of 2025.
Alongside names like Dwight Howard, Sue Bird, and Marques Johnson, modern NBA legend and one-time Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony also made the cut.
Anthony spent his final year in Los Angeles, where he mostly played off the bench and averaged 26 minutes played, 13.3 points, 4.2 total rebounds, one assist, 0.8 blocks, and 0.7 steals per game across 69 games.
Despite being a bench player, Anthony was the fifth-best scorer on the team. And this was his 19th year in the league.
Anthony began his basketball career with the Syracuse Orange in college, where he averaged 22.2 points, 10 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game across 35 games. For his efforts, he was named a consensus second-team All-American.
Anthony eventually led Syracuse to becoming NCAA Champions in a game where he recorded 20 points, 10 total rebounds, seven assists and one steal. He was named NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player.
After a single season with Syracuse, Anthony declared for the 2003 NBA Draft. The university has since retired his number.
Anthony was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft behind LeBron James and Darko Miličić. Anthony would come in second for Rookie of the Year voting and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.
Anthony spent 19 years in the NBA with his most notable tenures being with the Nuggets and New York Knicks. He also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Lakers.
During his time in the NBA, Anthony was a 10-time NBA All-Star and was named to the All-NBA Second Team twice, the All-NBA Third Team four times, and the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
In 2013, Anthony led the NBA in scoring, averaging 28.7 points per game. In 2014, he led the league in minutes played, averaging 38.7 minutes per game.
Overall, Anthony averaged 22.5 points, 6.2 total rebounds, 2.7 assists, one steal, and 0.5 blocks per game, in 34.5 minutes, across 19 seasons.
