Dirk Nowitzki Explains Decision to Attend Luka Doncic Lakers Debut
Former Dallas Mavericks Hall of Fame power forward Dirk Nowitzki found himself in enemy territory on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-11 former league MVP, who has a statue of his likeness making his signature step-back jumper outside of American Airlines Arena, was at Crypto.com Arena to cheer on new Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic.
Doncic was shockingly dealt away from the Mavericks in a three-team blockbuster exchange with L.A. and the Utah Jazz ahead of this year's trade deadline, much to the chagrin of former majority owner Marc Cuban and Nowitzki himself.
Read More: Lakers Beat Jazz, How Many Points Did Luka Doncic Score?
Nowitkzi posted a shocked reaction to his official X account when news of the deal broke. In the exchange, Doncic, plus big men Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, were offloaded to L.A. for 10-time All-Star power forward/center Anthony Davis, 3-and-D swingman Max Christie, and a 2029 first round pick (the Lakers traded Jalen Hood-Schifino and a second rounder to the Jazz, while the Mavericks shipped out a second of their own to Utah).
The oft-hurt Davis could miss the next month of action with a new injury, incurred during his first game for his new team.
Nowitzki, meanwhile, proved that his love for Doncic runs deep in flying to cheer on his one-time teammate. Doncic's Rookie of the Year season in 2018-19 marked Nowitzki's 21st and final year with Dallas in a legendary run. At the time, it looked like one generational Mavericks talent was handing the reigns to another.
Read More: Watch Luka Doncic's First Basket as Member of Lakers
Despite Doncic leading the Mavericks to the NBA Finals just last year at the ripe old age of 25, Dallas ownership traded him away, afraid his health and attitude would make them regret inking him to a five-year, $345 million maximum salary this summer.
Nowitzki took to X once again to explain his decision to show up for his former Mavericks comrade, playing his first game for a franchise Nowitzki battled many times in the postseason.
In Doncic's first game for L.A. — a 132-113 blowout over the lowly Jazz — the 6-foot-6 pro scored 14 points on an inefficient 5-of-14 shooting from the field (1-of-7 from deep) and 3-of-3 shooting from the foul line while playing under a minutes limit.
Across just 23:33 of action, Doncic also grabbed five rebounds, and dished out four dimes. It marked his first game since suffering a calf injury during a Christmas Day loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
More Lakers:
Luka Doncic Has Hilarious Reaction to First Lakers Postgame Press Conference
Lakers' LeBron James Exits Game with Apparent Injury vs Jazz
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Lakers On SI.