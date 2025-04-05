Dwight Howard Wants Celtics, Lakers Legends to be Hall of Fame Guests
Former Los Angeles Lakers big man and champion Dwight Howard will soon be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Howard was elected into the Hall of Fame class of 2025 on Friday, and rightfully so. In his 18-year career, he built an almost unmatched resume, especially in the defensive and rebounding categories.
Howard was truly one of one with his size, skill set, and athleticism, which he displayed in his illustrious career. Now that he will join the others who came before him, he is already looking into who he wants to join him on stage.
The former Lakers big man took to X and named three guests who he would love to have on stage with him.
"I want KG , Shaq, and Kareem to walk me out," Howard posted.
The people Howard wants during his introduction are all three Hall of Famers: Kevin Garnett, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O'Neal.
All three played a huge part in his development and what shaped him to be the player he became, for better or worse. It's odd that Howard would pick these three players who have been critical of him throughout his career.
Garnett and Howard had some intense battles, especially in the late 2000s, when Howard was a member of the Orlando Magic.
In addition, the two have a history that includes a notable on-court incident and a recent online feud, which included O'Neal.
Howard and Abdul-Jabbar's relationship is not pretty either. In 2013, Abdul-Jabbar harshly criticized Howard during his first station as a Laker. He went so far as to say that Howard's "basketball IQ is not up to speed for him to be a dominant player."
The relationship between Howard and O'Neal is very well documented. Their feud goes back almost two decades.
Howard and O'Neal have always had a disdain towards each other, but lately, it has come from the side of O'Neal, whether asking shots at Howard on the NBA on TNT show or his podcast.
Nonetheless, Howard wants these three Hall of Famers on his side when he gets inducted in September of this year.
Howard was the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NBA Draft and spent three seasons in L.A. He averaged 10.7 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 61.6 percent from the field in 205 games for the purple and gold.
